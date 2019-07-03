In Com Staff July 03 2019, 5.53 pm July 03 2019, 5.53 pm

Mel B has admitted she was 'premature to announce a world tour'. Ginger Spice, 46, is reportedly contemplating quitting the Spice Girls again, 21 years after she originally left. We understand that Geri is yet to commit to the girl group performing a series of international dates. It comes after Scary got fans excited by announcing during the final show of their reunion tour that they were hoping to play in Australia. Mel has since said, “So I announced it on stage, yes, without everybody else signing off 100 percent.”

There were hopes the group could capitalise on a surge in popularity by following their sell-out 13-date comeback tour of the UK with dates overseas. Geri apologised to her fellow bandmates for leaving originally, during their final show at London's Wembley Stadium but The Sun has reported that she is on the brink of quitting again. Geri along with Emma Bunton, 43, Mel C, 45 and Mel B, 44, have reportedly made £10million each from their long-awaited reunion.