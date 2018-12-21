Men in Black: Chris Hemsworth goes globetrotting and alien hunting

He had you swooning in Thor: Ragnarok, and she dazzled you on the same film. It doesn’t take a genius to guess who we’re talking about. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are back and this time, they’ll be hunting down aliens, dressed in the traditional suits worn by Men in Black agents. If you’re still wondering, the first trailer of Men in Black: International is here and the internet cannot have enough of it.

From the looks of it, the agents will be travelling the world and will be facing a new threat. The trailer shows an extensive availability of cool new tech and a lot of fun elements. This will be the fourth instalment of the MiB series and it will aim to refresh the franchise. There’s not a lot known about the plot for the forthcoming film. However, IMDb notes that the new film might involve a spy. "The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization," noted IMDb.

The universe is expanding. 🕶️ Watch the trailer for #MIBInternational, in theaters summer. pic.twitter.com/K2MWbrYTOm — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 20, 2018

A film like MiB naturally comes with a serving of the best actors money can buy. As such, we’ve got Liam Neeson playing the role of the head of the UK branch of MiB. Kumail Nanjiani and Emma Thompson too, are part of the cast.