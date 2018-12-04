Meryl Streep empathises with Donald Trump, says his kids are in jeopardy

Remember last year, Donald Trump, the President of United States, had stated that Meryl Streep is an overrated actress? Now, this overrated actress recently stated that she empathizes with Trump as his children are in public eye and are in jeopardy. Streep recently attended a fundraiser event hosted by Stephen Colbert. A report in Variety states that the actress was introduced at the event as “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.” Streep took the stage and started speaking about politics.

She stated, “I’m scared by [Trump]. By his possibility. I empathize with him. I can’t imagine what his 3 a.m. is like. There is a gathering storm. Everybody feels it. He feels it. His children are in jeopardy and I feel that. I think, what if my children were jeopardy? I would do anything. Anything! To get them out of trouble. So we should be afraid.” Apart from talking about Trump, a report in Vanity Fair states that she spoke on various topics like early career, working-class wages and the expectations that society and the industry put on women.

The veteran actress said, “I was thinking about waitresses. There is no other job in the country where you can pay someone $2 per hour, except waitresses ... because they get tips, supposedly. Some are good, some are bad, and some of them work in sh---y places where people can’t give them anything other than what the hamburger costs.”