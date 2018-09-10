Meryl Streep steals the show at US Open final with an epic expression!

Mamma Mia star Meryl Streep attended the match between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro during the US Open final. Well, it should have been the two players who would be that talk of the town after the match, but that’s not the case here. The Post actor stole the show with her expressions at the match which was quite dramatic.

Meryl Streep is the 😱 emoji at the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/70C8SMl8In — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2018

Well, people on Twitter have started trolling Streep by posting a lot of things like Tennis is about to give her a heart attack and how the US Open become a Meryl Streep show.

The #USOpen has literally turned into the Meryl Streep show. pic.twitter.com/Bx1CN0C5MS — εѵα ✨ (@evamariestreep) September 9, 2018

Tennis is about to give Meryl Streep a heart attack #UsOpenFinal — Sam Robotham (@HamRobotham) September 9, 2018

Meryl Streep's expression during this match is honestly a mood pic.twitter.com/mPPYvXrfQS — 🎃 spooky seph 🎃 (@joeybarnett18) September 9, 2018

We wonder what Streep has to say about stealing the show from Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro. By the way, we too loved the expressions.

Talking about her movies, the actor was last seen in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again which had released in July this year. Her next release will be Mary Poppins Returns which is an American fantasy film helmed by Rob Marshall. The movie will be hitting the screens on December this year. Reportedly, there’s also The Devil Wears Prada sequel being planned and we are sure Streep’s fans would be hoping that we get to see her in the movie.