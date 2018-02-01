Meryl Streep wants to trademark her name, but why?

Veteran Hollywood actress Meryl Streep has filed for an application to trademark her name. It will give Streep exclusive rights to her name to the use of her name in the entertainment industry. Dubbed as the ‘best actress of her generation’ Streep filed for the application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on January 22 for ‘entertainment services’, movie appearances, speaking engagements and autographs.

Though celebrities trademarking their names and catchphrases is not a new thing, however, Streep wanting to trademark her name at 68 is something unusual . Usually, celebrities patent their name early on in their career, sensing potential commercial success. "I don't know if it's late in Meryl Streep's career. Maybe she's got a long career ahead of her. But she's older than most people trademarking their names," George Sevier, intellectual property lawyer with Gowling WLG told BBC.

Meryl Streep isn't even Meryl Streep's real name, its Mary Louise Streep.

He said that she might be wanting to patent her name in order to stop it being used on the Internet.

"It seems unlikely that someone is going to offer after-dinner speaking in the name of Meryl Streep unless it is Meryl Streep. It's probably mostly to stop people using her name on the internet," said Mr Sevier.

Interestingly, American pop-singer/songwriter Taylor Swift has filed around 60 trademark applications in the last 10 years. These include for phrases such as ‘Swiftmas’, ‘This Sick Beat’ and ‘Nice to meet you. Where you been?mostly, from her songs. She has even patented the year 1989, which is also the name of her album.