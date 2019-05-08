Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone responds to Lilly Singh's struggle to find her at the event

Darshana Devi May 08 2019, 11.55 am May 08 2019, 11.55 am

Met Gala 2019 took place on Monday and brought together the biggest of all celebrities. Camp: Notes on Fashion was the theme of this year’s gala and celebs sashaying the red carpet with the most extraordinary outfits is the current hot topic on the internet. Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone channelized her inner Barbie Doll in a pink ball gown and puffed hair. While YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who graced the pink carpet for the first time, made heads turn with her Lilly shaped gown. The two seemingly share a cordial bond but it looks like it wasn’t easy for them to catch up during the event.

Lilly, on Wednesday, shared with fans about how challenging it was for her to find her ‘sister’ Deepika at the event. She could do that only after knocking over 6 chairs with her dress, getting stepped on my 16 people and also a cramp, she added. DP was quick to notice her post and she instantly responded by suggesting her an easy way out the next time she hunts for her. “Just call! Easier to find me,” she wrote and added a series of laughing emojis.

Take a look at their conversation here:

the next time...just call!easier way to find me!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 love you sista! @IISuperwomanII https://t.co/SlpalbQkV6 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 7, 2019

Multiple stars including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Serena Williams, Billy Porter, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Isha Ambani, among others, marked their presence at the event. Social media is currently afloat with various hilarious memes on the outrageous avatars of the celebrities.

All the noise around the Met Gala is going to fade soon and both stars will head back to their busy lives. Lilly, who openly revealed that she is a bisexual in February, is coming up with her own TV show on NBC, titled A Little Late with Lilly Singh. DP, on the other hand, has Bollywood project Chhapaak as her next, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor and helmed by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar.