Met Gala 2019: How the Kardashian-Jenners stole the red carpet in stunning style

The Met Gala 2019 is arguably the biggest event on the fashion calendar, so it is expected that a statement needs to be made on the red carpet. And this year's event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art saw the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars top the entrances of many others that have walked before them. With a theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion, the fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the museum had the prospect of letting the imaginations of the Kardashian-Jenners running wild.

It turned out that they had their fashion thoughts switched to tasteful and it saw the family take the plaudits on the red carpet. Kylie and Kendall Jenner had suggested on their Instagram story that they were resembling the ugly sisters from Disney's Cinderella but their appearance couldn't have been further from this tease. Kylie was brought to life in purple, from her hair to outlandish ruffles on her arms, with her Versace outfit giving a hint of a mermaid, which was completed by a scallop-shaped bustier. Kendall meanwhile brought fire and passion with her flame-inspired number that had a touch of the Twenties flapper about it.

What's for certain is that there was no cent spared on the number of feathers required to pull off the stunning creation. Kim Kardashian West was inspired by a Raquel Welch by the sea look or being splashed by waves at least, with an outfit that looked soaked and dripped with diamond droplets. A crucifix shaped embellishment played to her faith, especially with husband Kanye West at her side, who has reinvented the Sabbath with his Sunday Service gospel events. There's no doubt it would qualify as the tightest fitting outfit at the gala.

This just leaves momager, Kris Jenner, to keep up with the rest of the Kardashians. She may have chosen to come across as angelic with huge shoulder-padded 'wings' but there may have been a sizing issue with Kris, as it looks like she may have worn an outfit that was for a larger lady. Not that this detracted from the family's presence and it was one that has set the Gala alight, with outfits that will be heralded for months to come.