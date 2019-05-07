Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga wears not one but four looks on the red carpet

Ranjini Maitra May 07 2019, 8.20 am May 07 2019, 8.20 am

Lady Gaga's fashion statements aren't for everyone, but she certainly dares to be different. From wearing her meat dress at the 2010 MTV VMA awards in response to the US military's Don't Ask Don't Tell Policy to her black and white checked robe which she wore with a black crown for the Met Gala 2015, the lady has always made statements through her couture. The Met Gala 2019, however, had her doing something we haven't seen before.

The singer-actor truly abided by the theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion and went larger-than-life in a way you wouldn't believe. She first appeared in a billowing pink attire which was quite a statement on its own. She then dropped it, only to reveal her second outfit, a black gown! She already had our attention glued but there were more surprises left. Amidst much cheering, the black gown was removed and there she was, clad in a fitting pink gown. And then came her final outfit; the bare minimum in black, with crystals! All the outfits were designed by American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell.

How many can pull that off? Also, don't miss out on the little, pink cart. It simply could not get campier!