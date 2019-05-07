MET Gala 2019: Lilly Singh AKA Superwoman makes a mesmerising debut on the pink carpet!

Divya Ramnani May 07 2019, 5.14 pm May 07 2019, 5.14 pm

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, popularly known as Superwoman, is on a roll. It was only recently that she became the first brown and LGBTQ woman to get her very own late night show called A Little Late With Lilly Singh. As if that wasn’t enough, the YouTuber, on Tuesday, stunned everyone by making a jaw-dropping debut at the latest edition of the MET Gala. The pink carpet was graced by the who’s who of Hollywood, including our very own Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Coming to Lilly Singh, the Superwoman made heads turn on the pink carpet as she was dressed up like her namesake flower in a pink Jeremy Scott outfit. She was sporting an off-shoulder petal-shaped gown with long black latex gloves. Her long locks were completely decorated with some beautiful flowers. Needless to say, Lilly looked no less than the very stunning Jasmine from Aladdin. Don’t you guys think so?

Have a look at Lilly Singh’s picture from the MET Gala 2019:

At the red carpet, Lilly spoke about her ravishing outfit to Vogue, she said, “Since my name is Lilly, I just came dressed up like a Lilly, why not? Jeremy came up with this. He was like we should come up with something extraordinary at the same time, comfortable.” Lilly further opened up on her debut at the MET Gala and her expectations, “I expect a lot of good food. I expect a lot of good drinks but so far, just seeing all these fabulous outfits… that really looks amazing and the vibes are so good. Tonight, I am standing for all the coloured people, I am also standing for the digital space and also, I am a girl from Toronto, Canada. I never thought that I would make it to the MET Gala, but here I am standing right here, on behalf of my city.”

Well, from starting her own YouTube channel to attending the very grand MET Gala event, 33-year-old Lilly Singh has clearly come a long way!