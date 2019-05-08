Met Gala 2019: Secret behind Kim Kardashian's TINY waist revealed

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 6.55 pm May 08 2019, 6.55 pm

Kim Kardashian's tiny waist at the MET Gala has now been explained. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was one of the hot looks of the evening as she took to the pink carpet in an original Thierry Mugler gown – the first he'd designed in 20 years. However, fans were more distracted by her seemingly impossible curves, with some questioning if she'd even had her ribs removed in order to achieve them.

Now, the truth behind the reality star's MET Gala physique has been revealed, as Vogue magazine has shared a glimpse into her dressing room just hours before. Rather than any surgery, as some fans are suggesting, the clip suggests Kim's miniature waist was actually down to an extremely tight corset, which took a whole team of three men to tie up. The corset, designed by French corsetier Mr Pearl, was custom made with clear straps and a nude body so that it sat perfectly under her gown and included built-in Spanx which went down to her knees.

View this post on Instagram this corset was tighter than future #metgala #metgala2019 #kimkardashian A post shared by R⚡️ (@pablowife) on May 8, 2019 at 1:26am PDT

She was the first to admit that she suffered to achieve the look, even revealing that she wouldn't be able to it all evening as a consequence. Addressing Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour directly, she said: “Okay, so Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why. I’ll be walking around mingling, talking, but I can hardly sit. I can only like, half sit.” And she wasn't joking, either, opting to ride to the MET Gala in a van which she could stand up in to avoid a long period in a seat.

Kim's waist was a hot topic after she stepped out in not one but two skin-tight looks on Monday, also gracing her New York after party in a blue latex gown which similarly baffled fans. But her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara also had a lot to say as surgery rumours immediately started to circulate. Taking to her Instagram stories, she furiously wrote: "To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her a** off 6 days a f**king week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work!

"MOST IMPORTANTLY I don't give a s**t about your opinions on her body, if you think she fake or not! "I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!"