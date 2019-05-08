  3. Hollywood
Met Gala 2019: Secret behind Kim Kardashian's TINY waist revealed

Hollywood

Met Gala 2019: Secret behind Kim Kardashian's TINY waist revealed

Kim Kardashian was a hot topic at the MET Gala.

back
Kim KardashianMelissa AlcantaraMet GalaMr PearlThierry Mugler
nextJessica Chastain slams Game of Thrones for using 'rape' as a tool to make Sansa Stark stronger

within