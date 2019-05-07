MET Gala 2019: Sophie Turner comments on Nick Jonas' Littlefinger inspired picture and it's deadly

Rushabh Dhruv May 07 2019, 9.08 pm May 07 2019, 9.08 pm

Right from the moment the MET Gala 2019 commenced, the world started talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. As much as the MET Gala is special for PeeCee, it is equally important for Nick. Reason: He MET his ladylove for the first time at the gala in 2017. For the past two years, these two have been ruling the pink carpet with utter grace. While PeeCee's get up got mixed responses, it's Nick who looked dapper in Dior. After all, 'he has got a reputation to maintain'. Nick's look became the talk of the town as his MET Gala appearance seemed to be a tribute to the little finger (Lord Baelish) from Game of Thrones. We aren't the only ones who think so, even Nick agreed to the same and posted it on his Insta.

The singer-turned-actor took to his IG to post a collage of his MET look and a picture of Lord Baelish. He also wrote a message for his sister-in-law Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Within a few hours, Sophie replied on Nick's photo with quite a 'deadly' comment. She wrote, 'Quit trying to manipulate me....... ugh I thought you died last season." Have a look at it below:

We are loving this social media banter between Nick Jonas and Sophie Turner. Frankly, Nick does resemble Baelish thanks to the little moustache, the rings and the poise. The only thing remains is to add on is the ear cuff and a watch. Dressed in white from top-to-bottom, Nick's ensemble was from the house of Dior. Priyanka, too, was wearing a dress by Dior that had a waist-high slit.