  3. Hollywood
MET Gala 2019: Sophie Turner comments on Nick Jonas' Littlefinger inspired picture and it's deadly

Hollywood

MET Gala 2019: Sophie Turner comments on Nick Jonas' Littlefinger inspired picture and it's deadly

Sophie Turner's reply on Nick Jonas' Lord Baelish themed Instagram post is deadly and how!

back
Game of Thrones 8LittlefingerMet Gala 2019nick jonasPetyr BaelishSophieTurner
nextQuickies 7th May 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shine at the MET Gala, Robert Downey Jr. shares a BTS clip, Kangana's Mental Hai Kya to clash with Hrithik's Super 30 and more...

within