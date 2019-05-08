Met Gala 2019: The show is over but the meme party is on, here are our picks!

Met Gala 2019 is over, but we are in the hangover of sorts. It goes without saying that the gala is unlike other leading fashion shows, precisely because it follows a new, unconventional theme every year. This time around, the theme was Camp: Notes On Fashion. To put it simply, larger-than-life, over-the-top, dramatic looks ruled the red carpet. And we really mean all of these adjectives! Some of the looks were so unbelievably experimental, that the internet can't get over them.
And with this, meme machines got down to work. You may or may not have liked how the red carpet (or should we say pink carpet) turned into a wacky show, but you can't not love the memes that are flooding the internet. You must have had plenty of them, but here are our top ten picks.
We begin with Priyanka Chopra, because you know, we are kind of obsessed with her!
One might want to argue that Billy Porter had a momentary Potter influence...
Delicious stuff! ;)
And then, we saw this...
Hey, this is way too relatable! How many of you women do this too?
Please, no photos #metgala
Just wondering what made Jared Leto go that savage...
Cara Delevingne has SO MUCH COLOUR on her!
Hahahahaha... can't unsee this!
And, we end with this.
So what if the gala is over, the internet is still LIT!