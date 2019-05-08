Met Gala 2019: The show is over but the meme party is on, here are our picks!

Ranjini Maitra May 08 2019, 4.53 pm May 08 2019, 4.53 pm

Met Gala 2019 is over, but we are in the hangover of sorts. It goes without saying that the gala is unlike other leading fashion shows, precisely because it follows a new, unconventional theme every year. This time around, the theme was Camp: Notes On Fashion. To put it simply, larger-than-life, over-the-top, dramatic looks ruled the red carpet. And we really mean all of these adjectives! Some of the looks were so unbelievably experimental, that the internet can't get over them.

And with this, meme machines got down to work. You may or may not have liked how the red carpet (or should we say pink carpet) turned into a wacky show, but you can't not love the memes that are flooding the internet. You must have had plenty of them, but here are our top ten picks.

We begin with Priyanka Chopra, because you know, we are kind of obsessed with her!

Who did it better ? RT for Malinga Like for Priyanka pic.twitter.com/XyjKaf1vQv — Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) May 7, 2019

One might want to argue that Billy Porter had a momentary Potter influence...

150 points to Billy Porter #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jwJQ4ls8Gj — M A D D Y ✨ (@madeleine_lily_) May 6, 2019

Delicious stuff! ;)

Why does she look like a croissant #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pJprht3FWy — Caitlyn (@catosaurusmgc) May 7, 2019

And then, we saw this...

Hey, this is way too relatable! How many of you women do this too?

View this post on Instagram Please, no photos #metgala A post shared by Betches (@betches) on May 6, 2019 at 3:48pm PDT

Just wondering what made Jared Leto go that savage...

when i quote-tweet myself pic.twitter.com/ca6oh6WtAo — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 6, 2019

Cara Delevingne has SO MUCH COLOUR on her!

Im sorry but cara delevingne’s outfit looks like the pencil case I used to bring to school 🤧 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OSOKVIjsJq — Sammie (@pathetic_sam) May 7, 2019

Hahahahaha... can't unsee this!

And, we end with this.

So what if the gala is over, the internet is still LIT!