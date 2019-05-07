MET Gala 2019: When Nick Jonas turned little finger from Game of Thrones

Nikita Thakkar May 07 2019, 5.04 pm May 07 2019, 5.04 pm

Enough of Priyanka Chopra. Let's talk about her handsome man Nick Jonas. As much as MET Gala is special for PeeCee, it is equally memorable for Nick. Reason: He MET his ladylove for the first time at the gala in 2017. For the past two years, these two have been sashaying the red carpet or let's say the pink carpet with utmost panache. And they did it again! While PeeCee's get up got mixed responses, it's Nick we are rooting for. After all, 'he has got the reputation to maintain'. Did something click? Yes, that's a favourite from Lord Baelish. Before you get confused, Nick's MET Gala appearance this year seemed to be an ode to the little finger aka Lord Baelish from Game of Thrones. We aren't the only ones who think so, even Nick agrees!

The singer-turned-actor took to his Instagram to post a collage of his MET look and a picture of Lord Baelish. He also wrote a message for his sister-in-law Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

Check out Nick's post below:

In fact, Priyanka too has found a match in a GoT character. At least one user as pointed it out.

Now that is a classic! Nick does resemble Baelish thanks to the moustache, the rings and the pose. The only thing that is an add on is the ear cuff. And the watch. Although the latest episode of GoT had a Starbucks cup, a watch in the series may be too futuristic for Little finger. Dressed in white from top-to-bottom, Nick's ensemble is from the house of Dior. Priyanka too was wearing a dress by Dior that had a waist-high slit.

Just in case there is a spin-off of Game of Thrones, we have some of the cast ready. *wink*