Soheib Ahsan July 18 2019, 11.06 pm July 18 2019, 11.06 pm

Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of numerous #MeToo cases, had only one case that led to criminal charges. The case has now been dropped by the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office. They told BBC that the "unavailability of the complaining witness" had forced them to drop the charges. In December last year, Spacey was charged with a felony for groping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man in Massachusetts.

The man stated that Spacey had groped him at a bar after buying him some alcohol. He claimed that he was texting his girlfriend throughout the incident. Spacey's lawyer said that the phone and the texts would prove his client's innocence. But the victim's attorney claimed that the phone was missing. Later the man's mother, who happens to be a journalist revealed that she had handed over the phone to the police. The man refused to testify against the missing phone in court which the Defence claimed would prove Spacey's innocence.

The first #MeToo case against Kevin Spacey came out in October 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had made sexual advances on him when the former was just 14. Spacey, in turn, came out as being a homosexual and apologized to Rapp. Spacey was bashed for trying to make a connection between his assaulting a minor and being homosexual.

Later, he was accused by 15 members from his television show, House of Cards of sexual misconduct. Following this, the show's production company set up an anonymous complaint hotline for the cast and crew. Later, Spacey was removed from the cast as well as the producer's position of the show.