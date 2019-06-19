Darshana Devi June 19 2019, 12.00 am June 19 2019, 12.00 am

After Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by numerous women in what is now being called the #MeToo movement, another well-known face from the industry is now being accused of sexual assault by not just one, but two women. It's Cuba Gooding Jr., who is currently under investigation for allegedly groping a woman at a New York City bar. The accuser reportedly claimed that a ‘highly intoxicated’ Gooding grabbed her breasts and that eventually led to an argument between the two. Following which, here’s another female who has come up with sexual harassment allegations against him.

Blogger and comedian Claudia Oshry, who brought her alleged incident under light in an interview with ET and in her podcast, said Gooding molested her in 2012 when she was a teenager. She shared that she was at a table with her friends when she ‘felt someone inappropriately touching’ her. “I turn around and Cuba Gooding Jr. is there hysterically laughing,” Oshry said. “I was mortified.”

#MeToo: Cuba Gooding Jr accused of sexual assault by another woman

She added that she was ‘genuinely confused’ by the actor’s actions. “Nobody had ever touched me without my consent before. I wasn’t planning on turning around and seeing a celebrity, just your average NYC degenerate,” she said, adding that she didn’t file a complaint back then because she was worried she would ‘get in trouble for being at a club underage and using a fake ID.’

She also added that she had been contacted by at least five women who shared similar accusations against the actor. “I think lots of people are embarrassed to speak on this,” she said.