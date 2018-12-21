MeToo: DGA, WGA and other Hollywood unions join hands to combat workplace harassment

The #MeToo movement was triggered in Hollywood after disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a multitude of women. Several women in the entertainment industry mustered the courage to speak up about their alleged sexual harassment experiences in the open. Now, after more than a year of Weinstein’s sexual harassment cases, Hollywood unions have teamed up to combat sexual harassment at the workplace. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Actors Equity, the Directors Guild of America, the Writers Guild of America East, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have formed unions and made the announcement on Thursday.

Variety reports that the Department of Professional Employees (DPE) of AFL-CIO said that ‘the pledge grew out of a Dec. 13 meeting of a dozen unions, which pledged to share contract language, training resources, codes of conduct, and best practices to enhance the individual efforts of each union’. DPE president Jennifer Dorning stated, “Creative professionals work side-by-side in shared workplaces, which is why their unions are committed to collaborating on industry-wide improvements.” “DPE affiliate unions representing arts, entertainment, and media professionals are committed to learning from one another in an effort to develop even more effective ways to help eliminate incidents of harassment on the job.”

The DPE also added that the unions will regularly assemble to ensure that the members live up to their pledge. The American Federation of Musicians and the American Guild of Musical Artists were also a part of the meeting.