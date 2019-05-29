  3. Hollywood
#MeToo: Ellen DeGeneres reveals she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather

Hollywood

#MeToo: Ellen DeGeneres reveals she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather

Ellen DeGeneres opened up about a shocking incident in her recent appearance on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

back
David LettermanEllen DeGeneresEntertainmenthollywoodMeTooMy Guest Needs No Introduction
nextReal reason why Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt never had children

within