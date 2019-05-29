MeToo: Ellen DeGeneres reveals she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather

Darshana Devi May 29 2019, 1.14 pm May 29 2019, 1.14 pm

The #MeToo campaign is and was always more than a hashtag. It was triggered when Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by more than 70 women, following which millions of brave hearts across the US and elsewhere brought their horrifying stories out of the closet. Bringing another disturbing situation to light is Ellen DeGeneres, who has voiced out her sexual harassment case in the hopes of helping other victims. DeGeneres opened up about her experience in a recent appearance on David Letterman’s show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Shockingly, the one to sexually assault her, when she was a teen, was none other than her stepfather. “It’s a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I’m actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not, you know, ever let someone do that,” she told Letterman during the episode. She began her story by saying, “My mother had had breast cancer right after they got married. So she had a breast removed, and they had a very, very sexual relationship, which was also very uncomfortable for me.”

She continued how her father touched her breasts under the guise of checking her for lumps when her mother was out of town. She said, “And he told me when she was out of town that he’d felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn’t want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine.”

She then went on to recall one more incident of her stepfather getting violent and her trying to flee the house. “He tried to break my door down, and I kicked the window out and ran because I knew it was gonna do—it was gonna go more to something. And I didn’t want to tell my mother because I was protecting her and I knew that that would ruin her happiness.”

Ellen added that when she finally told her mother after a few years, she didn’t believe her and continued staying with her stepfather for another 18 years. She stated that her mother eventually did leave him, ‘because he had changed the story so many times’.

She said that by sharing her terrifying incident, she hopes to inspire women who are scared to have a voice or to say no. "That’s the only reason I think it’s important to talk about it because there are so many young girls and it doesn’t matter how old you are. When I see people speaking out, especially now, it angers me when victims aren’t believed, because we just don’t make stuff up. And I like men, but there are so many men that get away with so much,” she stated.