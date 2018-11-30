MeToo: Lady Gaga states that it was 'the rule' to be harassed in Hollywood

American singer, songwriter and, now, actor Lady Gaga has been vocal about the sexual abuse she's suffered as a youngster. At a roundtable hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga talked about some of her earlier experiences as a young songwriter trying to find work but being harassed instead. She mentions how it was "the rule" to be harassed.

"When I started in the music business when I was around 19, it was the rule, not the exception, that you would walk into a recording studio and be harassed. It was just the way that it was. So I do wish that I had spoken up sooner. I did speak up about it."

The Judas singer dives deep into the psyche of a predator to explain why these assaulters are never identified. "I was assaulted when I was young, and I told people. And, you know, there was a "boys club." Nobody wants to lose their power, so they don't protect you because if they say something, it takes some of their power away."

Much of Gaga's visual work is known to be provocative and unconventional, representing a mind that is volatile. However, Mother Monster (as she is affectionately known by her fans) is champion of bullied and hurt teenagers. She has also championed the cause of battered women and has lent support to suicide-prevention help group. Lending her voice to the #MeToo movement is only bound to make a lasting impact.

"What I hope is that these conversations come together — that it's not just about equal pay on one side … or equal billing over here … and then assault on this side. But that it all comes together and that this movement is all of those things."