Darshana Devi June 07 2019, 11.42 am June 07 2019, 11.42 am

Talk about the #MeToo movement and Harvey Weinstein's name will definitely be the first one to crop up. Since 2017, Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by not just one, but more than 100 women who have come out in the open to voice their sexual harassment experiences with him. Following actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd and others, the latest prominent celebrity to have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the movie mogul is pop singer Madonna.

During her interview with The New York Times, Madonna opened up about her working experience with the disgraced filmmaker by revealing that he ‘crossed boundaries’ with her. "Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested," she told the magazine. "I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.' So that was it,” she added.

Harvey Weinstein accused of sexual misconduct again

She then went on to talk about the multiple women who named and shamed Weinstein under #MeToo and said, "When it happened, I was really like, 'Finally.' I wasn't cheering from the rafters because I'm never going to cheer for someone's demise. I don't think that's good karma anyway," she said. "But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable."

Madonna reveals that Harvey Weinstein 'crossed lines' with her

Meanwhile, Weinstein has also responded to Madonna’s allegations and dismissed the accusations. He did so by referring to her multiple hit numbers. "Madonna is such a maverick it is surprising that she conformed to what's in Vogue. This new narrative was not the nature of my relationship with her, and I will not Justify My terrific feelings for her. It was significant, Material and fun,” he said, as reported by People.