Metoo pioneer Rose McGowan to have docu-series

One of the pioneer voices in the #MeToo campaign, Rose McGowan, will soon be seen in a series based on her life. According to E! Online, the five-part series will be called Citizen Rose and will help to “amplify” Rose’s messages of ”bravery, art, joy and survival” in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations made against the likes of Harvey Weinstein and other powerful Hollywood personalities.

In a statement, Rose said, “You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realised I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life”.

E!’s executive vice president for development and production, Amy Introcaso-Davis added, “Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers. We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change”.

Regarding the Weinstein scandal Rose said, “The triggering has been insane. The monster’s face has been everywhere, my nightmare. I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned and you know what? I’m just like you. What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society and it cannot stand and it will not stand. No more will we be hurt. It’s time to rise. It’s time to be brave.”

While 2017 was the year dozens of powerful men got called out for sexual misconduct, it looks like 2018 is the year for empowering women. Leading Hollywood actors announced the Time’s Up campaign on Tuesday that looks to raise fund to help victims of sexual harassment get justice. The campaign is backed by Hollywood A-listers including Emma Stone and Meryl Streep.