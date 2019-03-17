Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Ouch... this may hurt many. Adult movie star and a sports show host, Mia Khalifa is now taken. She got engaged to her Swedish boyfriend named Robert Sandberg recently. Going by their Instagram posts, one can say that their engagement was quite a typical affair. Robert proposed to her at a restaurant in Chicago and she said yes. But not before a few hiccups. Apparently, his proposal went all wrong as Mia started to munch on some 'inedible' in which the ring was hidden.

Robert in his post revealed that he had planned for a nice dinner at a famous restaurant called Smyth in Chicago. He managed to hide the ring in a bowl of dried ingredients with the help of the hotel staff and it came in as a serving. Who would have known that Mia would start hogging on this 'new serving'. Finally, he managed to put a ring on Mia's finger and yay, they are engaged. The adult movie star also took to Insta to reveal about her 'perfect engagement' along with a few pictures with her now fiancé. That's dreamy!

In another post, Mia revealed that her engagement ring was picked up from Hartmann's Diamond Jewellery. It is one huge diamond stud with several little ones around. Lucky you Mia!

Further, we know that Robert and Mia have bought a home in Los Angeles and are planning to shift there soon. As mentioned in the post, Robert has already procured his visa and is all set to move his base for his lady love. Now, isn't that cute?

Meanwhile, all the Mia Khalifa fans, you may wanna stop dreaming about her now. *wink*