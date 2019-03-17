Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Ouch... this may hurt many. Adult movie star and a sports show host, Mia Khalifa is now taken. She got engaged to her Swedish boyfriend named Robert Sandberg recently. Going by their Instagram posts, one can say that their engagement was quite a typical affair. Robert proposed to her at a restaurant in Chicago and she said yes. But not before a few hiccups. Apparently, his proposal went all wrong as Mia started to munch on some 'inedible' in which the ring was hidden.
Robert in his post revealed that he had planned for a nice dinner at a famous restaurant called Smyth in Chicago. He managed to hide the ring in a bowl of dried ingredients with the help of the hotel staff and it came in as a serving. Who would have known that Mia would start hogging on this 'new serving'. Finally, he managed to put a ring on Mia's finger and yay, they are engaged. The adult movie star also took to Insta to reveal about her 'perfect engagement' along with a few pictures with her now fiancé. That's dreamy!
View this post on Instagram
We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a “new serving”. Mia was to curious and to eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much❤️ Thank you @chefjohnshields and team for a really good night and for making this happen. 💍💑 #happydays
A post shared by Robert Sandberg (@robertsandberg) on
In another post, Mia revealed that her engagement ring was picked up from Hartmann's Diamond Jewellery. It is one huge diamond stud with several little ones around. Lucky you Mia!
View this post on Instagram
I have been getting flooded with questions about it, so I thought I’d share with y’all the story... Where the ring comes from doesn’t matter as long as you get to spend the rest of your life with the person you love, but this time, it means more. @hartmanns_official is my favorite jeweler in the entire world. . . My first trip to Copenhagen in June to visit Robert, I went with just his boss to help him set up snacks for an event they were having at @hartmanns_official, and while he was catching up with his longtime friend, the owner, I perused and somehow found myself in front of the case with the engagement rings. I jokingly tried one on, like any girl would do... Later that day when we were back at Kong Hans, @robertsandberg’s boss, @mark_lundgaard teased me in front of Robert and asked if I’d told him what I had been trying on, and I turned beet red 😆. . . In October, I went back (this time with Robert) wanting to invest in my first pair of Diamond earrings. The owner was helping me make my final decision on a gorgeous round pair of champagne colored diamond studs with a halo setting when at the end he turned to Robert and said “you know where to come when you’re ready to pop the question” and winked at him, and we both turned bright red!! 😅. . . @hartmanns_official is a magical place in the heart of Copenhagen, the city we fell in love, the city that brought us together. The staff is so hospitable and sweet, you feel like you’re walking into someone’s (very chic) home. The level of care, not just for you, but for the diamonds they curate for their collections is unmatched in clarity and design. The elegant, timeless, clean Scandinavian eye of all of their pieces is what sticks out to me the most, and now I have the most meaningful piece of jewelry any woman can wear to remind me of those beautiful days in the worlds best city. Thank you, @hartmanns_official for helping my fiancé tirelessly (it arrived at his doorstep from across the world in 2 days)!, and for creating my dream ring. We can’t wait to come back and see you next time we are in CPH!
A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on
Further, we know that Robert and Mia have bought a home in Los Angeles and are planning to shift there soon. As mentioned in the post, Robert has already procured his visa and is all set to move his base for his lady love. Now, isn't that cute?
Meanwhile, all the Mia Khalifa fans, you may wanna stop dreaming about her now. *wink*