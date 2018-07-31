Mia Khalifa pucked: Loses left boob to ice hockey

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa will have to go under the knife after having her left breast ‘slightly deflated’. Mia was at a Washington Capitals ice hockey game when the puck, travelling at 80mph hit her chest. She will reportedly be heading for a surgery next year.

Speaking to Daily Star Online, the porn star-turn-presenter said: "I was sitting behind the glass during a game, and it came shooting over the glass and it caught me so off guard and I had no idea it was coming. I grabbed my chest and I didn't want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere.”

Mia added that the puck are quite heavy – about 6 ounces by some reports – and are made out of pure rubber. “They’re really heavy, it’s pure rubber, they go at about 80 mph. My left breast is slightly deflated now and I will be getting it fixed next year,” she told the publication.

Any normal person would’ve been scared by an injury of that nature. But not Mia. At least not by the looks of it. Mia got to take the puck home and believes that it is the single greatest souvenir any hockey fan can get.

The American-Lebanese star, who was once the most voted adult performers on PornHub said that the deflated boob was not the most painful experience. “I’ve seen my team [the Capitals] lose before, that’s a lot more painful,” she added.