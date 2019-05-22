Michael Jackson bodyguard warns new doc will 'ruin Leaving Neverland director's career'

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 11.42 pm May 22 2019, 11.42 pm

Michael Jackson's former bodyguard Matt Fiddes has shared a clip from an explosive new documentary which he says will ruin the career of Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed. Fiddes, who worked with the singer for 10 years, is backing new movie Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth, which aims to debunk the child sex abuse claims made in Leaving Neverland. In a post on Instagram today, Fiddes gave fans a look at the film ahead of its release next month and warned it will "get the real truth out".

He wrote, "I have just been sent the 2nd teaser for the @michaeljackson documentary being released next month. Here it is! It’s looking good! If I was the director of #leavingneverland I would be very concerned about my career right now! Let’s all get behind this #michaeljackson documentary and get the real truth out! I will update you on this page as and when @entertainmeproductions give me release dates and maybe a premiere date of the film."

In harrowing Channel 4 documentary, Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck both claimed Jackson groomed and molested them. However, personal trainer Fiddes believes that with a team of 100 security guards and 150 staff in total, there's no way Jackson and the boys could ever have been alone at his Neverland ranch, where the abuse allegedly took place. Revealing his role in Chase The Truth, Fiddes explained, "It is near on impossible for anyone to get past staff and the security in place. Fans could not get past us and would go to extreme levels to meet Michael. And Michael was never alone when travelling with his friends/family/nannies in tow and many other members of the entourage!"

Both Wade and James claimed they were molested by Jackson in his bedroom and closet, and that the father-of-three had a system of alarms outside his bedroom to alert him if anyone came near. But according to Fiddes, the "secret room" was actually a panic room that was built before Jackson bought Neverland in 1987. "People used to parachute into Neverland in the hope to meet their idol and he had to run to his panic room! Corridor alarms when people approach your private space is normal for all superstars!" Fiddes said.

"And even cameras above his bedroom door for surveillance by bodyguards while on the road too as well as nighttime security bedroom door security. He was checked on through the night too by phone calls!" Chase The Truth also features Jackson biographer Mike Smallcombe, who revealed to Mirror Online how he had debunked the theory that the singer abused children in the Neverland train station. Director Reed later addressed the doubters, tweeting, "Progress - seem to have conceded that Safechuck was molested and are now debating which rooms at Neverland the sex took place in + James' age when it stopped. "How about adding up the total number of nights MJ slept with other people’s sons, was it hundreds or thousands?"

The Jackson family have hit back at the Leaving Neverland allegations and compared the hounding of Michael to a "public lynching", especially as the late singer is unable to defend himself in person. The superstar, who was previously tried on child molestation charges and acquitted on every count, died in 2009 at the aged of 50.