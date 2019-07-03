In Com Staff July 03 2019, 7.45 pm July 03 2019, 7.45 pm

Fans of the late Michael Jackson are taking his alleged victims to court over claims made in the explosive HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. Three fan groups in France are suing James Safechuck and Wade Robson, whose grim allegations about the King of Pop's behaviour formed the basis of the two-part documentary. Emmanuel Ludot, acting on behalf of the Michael Jackson Community, the MJ Street and On The Line groups, told the Daily Mail that Safechuck and Robson's testimony was 'a genuine lynching' of Jackson's reputation. Each of the groups is seeking symbolic damages of one euro if they are victorious in court.

He has previously sued Jackson's doctor Conrad Murray, who was jailed for his part in the Thriller star's death for administering the drugs that killed him. Five Jackson fans each won symbolic damages of a euro each in 2014 after successfully arguing Murray's actions and the subsequent death of Jackson caused them 'emotional distress'. French libel laws mean it is a criminal offense to sully the reputation of a dead person, unlike in the US and UK. Robson and Safechuck, who allege Jackson groomed, molested and raped them as children, worked with director Dan Reed to make the feature film.

Reed is now at the centre of a $100million (£79million) lawsuit brought by Jackson's surviving family, which run his multimillion-pound estate. But he has so far stood by the two alleged victims' different yet consistent stories. It comes after Jackson's former bodyguard Bill Whitifield insisted on the stress of the multiple child abuse allegations is what actually killed the singer. He said Jackson's personal physician, Murray, gave the singer an overdose of the powerful anesthetic drug propofol.