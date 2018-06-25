Michael Jackson, the man who fell in love, fell out of love but never gave up on love

Colourful, bland. Fulfilling, devastating. Ups, downs. Fame, controversy. Michael Jackson, the king of pop who remains one long after he has left the world, lived an eventful life indeed. His personal life was always under the scanner but he lived it unconditionally nevertheless. Apart from his sexual transformations that took an unbearable toll on his physical and emotional health, Michael made numerous headlines for his relationships.

Tatum O'Neal

This was one of the pop star's earliest relationships, back when Tatum was a child actress. A romantic yet bizarre encounter was later narrated by Jackson during the filming of documentary Living With Michael Jackson, he said how he visited the actress at her home when she was only 12, and he, 17. She tried seducing her by unbuttoning his shirt, he claimed. However, this was later trashed by Tatum. "At 12 years old, there was no way she was capable of being as mature or as sophisticated as he claimed," she said at an interview.

However, their relationship was a beautiful one and deeply cherished by both. "I remember we went to this club, and I don't go to clubs, which was called the Roxy. And I was watching the band, I was sitting there, and underneath the table, she was holding my hand, and I was, like melting. I was, like, in heaven. It was the most magical thing. It was better than kissing her, it was better than anything," he once recalled while talking to Rabbi Shumley.

Brooke Shields

Michael met Brook Shields at the 53rd Academy Awards. He was with singer Diana Ross when Shields came up to him and introduced herself. Phone numbers were exchanged and a romantic equation began. He later described her as 'one of the loves' of his life. However, for Shields, he was a friend she could count on, and would share with him all her intimate encounters. Michael was keen on marrying her and having a family, which met with a disagreement from Sheild's side.

Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa met Micheal when she was only 5 and had come to witness a concert of Jackson 5 (a band consisting of Michael, his father and brothers). During the early 90s, their friendship restruck. Lisa was proposed by him for marriage while she was already married to actor Danny Keough. In 1994, 20 days after she divorced Keough, Lisa married Jackson. But differences started growing and they were separated in 1996, which proved extremely difficult for Jackson to cope with, but he eventually did.

Debbie Rowe

"I believe there are certain people who need to be parents, and I always thought he was one of them," Debbie Rowe once emphasised, recalling her three-year-long marriage with Jackson. With Lisa Presley, he always wanted kids but did not have any. Debbie was his dermatologist's personal assistant and had treated his vitiligo. During the course of their friendship, Debbie suffered an unsuccessful marriage with Richard Edelman. Later, she went on to say it on record that she had offered to give birth to Michael's child. He and a pregnant Debbie were married in 1996, in Sydney. In 1997, Michael Joseph Jackson was born. In 1998, their daughter Paris-Michael Katherine was born. The couple got divorced in 1999.

Grace Rwaramba

It is said that Michael was in a serious relationship with Uganda-based Grace Rwaramba when he passed away. Grace had worked with him for 17 long years and was the nanny to both his children he had with Debbie Rowe. Reportedly, Michael's children also called her 'mom'. Post his separation with Debbie, his and Grace's equation changed into a romantic one in 2002. Albeit it was an open secret among the pop star's staff, they always kept it a discreet affair in the world's eyes.

Madonna

This might just raise many eyebrows. We don't know how intense an equation they had. But many would remember reading about how the duo arrived at 1991 Oscars together.

"Michael was like, 'Well who are you gonna go with?' I looked at him and said, 'I don't know. You wanna go?' And he said, 'Yeah, that'd be great.' And then, yes, he took me home. You wanna know what happened after that? I'm not gonna tell you," she recalled at an interview. Madonna later recalled it as her 'best date ever'.

FILE - In this April 10, 1991, file photo, Madonna and Michael Jackson go out for dinner together at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Madonna told CBS' James Corden in an appearance on "The Late Late Show," Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, that she made out with Jackson once after giving him a glass of win. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

That was Michael Jackson for us. One who lived a life unmatchable. Created stuff, incomparable. And left a void, insatiable.