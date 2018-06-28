home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson passes away at 89

First published: June 28, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Updated: June 28, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson passed away on Wednesday (June 27) in a Las Vegas hospital, reports TMZ.com. He was 89. Jackson was reportedly in the final stages of terminal cancer.

His grandson, Taj Jackson, confirmed the sad news on Twitter:

While no official cause of the death has been announced yet, reports suggest that he was ill for a long time. He has reportedly suffered from disparate ailments in recent years, including strokes, dementia and a heart attack.

Also, a tweet from Jackson's official Twitter account on Sunday read something like this, see below:

Joe Jackson was born on July 26, 1928, in Arkansas. He tried his hand at boxing and playing the guitar before he took note of his two son's musical talents while he was working at a steel plant in Gary, Indiana. Jackson and his wife had been living apart for the past few years following a tumultuous 69-year relationship during which Jackson fathered a love child, had multiple affairs and was accused of abusing the couple's children. Incidentally, the ace dancer Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 due to cardiac arrest. May Joe’s soul rests in peace.

