Michael Jackson's father Joe Jackson passes away at 89

Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson passed away on Wednesday (June 27) in a Las Vegas hospital, reports TMZ.com. He was 89. Jackson was reportedly in the final stages of terminal cancer.

His grandson, Taj Jackson, confirmed the sad news on Twitter:

Disgusted by some of the comments I’m reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn’t even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) June 27, 2018

While no official cause of the death has been announced yet, reports suggest that he was ill for a long time. He has reportedly suffered from disparate ailments in recent years, including strokes, dementia and a heart attack.

Also, a tweet from Jackson's official Twitter account on Sunday read something like this, see below:

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

Joe Jackson was born on July 26, 1928, in Arkansas. He tried his hand at boxing and playing the guitar before he took note of his two son's musical talents while he was working at a steel plant in Gary, Indiana. Jackson and his wife had been living apart for the past few years following a tumultuous 69-year relationship during which Jackson fathered a love child, had multiple affairs and was accused of abusing the couple's children. Incidentally, the ace dancer Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 due to cardiac arrest. May Joe’s soul rests in peace.