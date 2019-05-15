  3. Hollywood
Michael Jackson's tour doctor defends star's behaviour as 'a celebrity thing'

Dr Neil Ratner didn't witness any abuse at Neverland and claims that the "oddest part" about Jacko was his "inability to grow up".

