Michelle Obama, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch to fight each other on the dodgeball field

Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 10.57 am June 11 2019, 10.57 am

Actor and Television show host James Corden has managed to assemble the greatest teams for his Late Late Show dodge-ball face-off. Leading the ladies is the former First lady of the United States Michelle Obama. She will be representing team USA and her teammates include actresses Mila Kunis, Melissa McCarthy, Lena Waithe, Allison Janney and Kate Hudson. On the other hand, the UK team will include singer Harry Styles, Doctor Strange and Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch, Game of Thrones Star John Bradley and musician and comedian Reggie Watts.

This epic game will be the opener for Corden's London stint, where he takes his Los Angeles based show to his hometown. The game will be succeeded by skits and performances by many celebrities including Jake Gyllenhaal, Louis Tomlinson, Mille Bobby Brown, Little Mix, Tom Hanks, Lily James, Ian McKellen, Mumford & Suns and David Blaine along with a few others. Joining this list will be the cast of Dark Phoenix including Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy.

James Corden took to Twitter to tease the opening USA Vs UK dodge-ball match. Check it out:

The episode will air on next Monday, the 17th of June. This is the third year James Corden has taken his Late Late Show to London. Previous trips have resulted in special episodes like the carpool karaoke with the Beatles legend Paul McCartney. James Corden will also be producing the live-action remake of Cinderella with a different twist, starring singer Camila Cabello.