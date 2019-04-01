Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Nikita Thakkar April 01 2019, 10.05 am April 01 2019, 10.05 am

The 75-year-old legendary singer Mick Jagger left his fans in Canada and America disappointed as he cancelled his tour last minute following an undisclosed illness. The Rolling Stones frontman apparently suffered a 'physical injury' while preparing for the concert and, thus, had to call off the tour, reported The Telegraph. A few days after him apologising to his fans via Twitter for the concert's cancellation, Mick Jagger's happy pictures have taken over the internet. Wearing a blue t-shirt and a broad smile on his face, Mick seems to be recovering fine.

His fans are obviously over the moon to see Mick okay as his tweet left many worried. As per the announcement shared by The Rolling Stones' official Twitter handle, doctors have advised Mick 'that he expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.' Post the postponement, his bandmates Keith Richards, Ronnie Woods, came out in his support and reaffirmed that 'we are always there for you!' Here are Mick's pictures:

Mick appears to be with his daughter Georgia May Jagger in the pictures as they chatted along on the balcony of a luxury hotel in Miami. A Rolling Stones concert was to take place in Miami on April 20, which now has been postponed. The band is expected to share the new dates of their tour soon. However, Mick will need monitoring over the next month, as quoted by a source to The Sun. With this, we are not expecting the Rolling Stones to carry out their next tour in the next few days. However, Mick has promised to return with a bang.

We wish you a speedy recovery Mick! Your fans are waiting for you.