Mick still got the moves like Jagger weeks after heart surgery, watch video

Divya Ramnani May 15 2019, 9.18 pm May 15 2019, 9.18 pm

Mick Jagger, popular as the frontman of The Rolling Stones, had undergone heart surgery in the month of April. However, that doesn’t seem to have affected his Rockstar-like spirit. In a video shared by the 75-year-old singer on his social media, Jagger looked like half his age as he pulled off some really difficult dance moves. The Little Red Lobster hit-maker shook a leg to Maroon 5’s Moves Like Jagger and, oh man, we too felt like joining him. Such energy, much wow!

Have a look at Mick Jagger’s recent video here:

Mick, in his super-fit physique, wearing a white shirt along with black joggers, can give all the youngsters out there a run for their money. Reportedly, this a part of Jagger’s preparations for a recent tour of the Rolling Stones, which was postponed due to his surgery. His two-month tour called ‘No Filter’ was supposed to commence from April 20 in Miami followed by the USA and New Jersey. However, Jagger underwent his heart surgery on April 6 and it was being anticipated that he would take two months to recover. But, now, he is back to rock the show!

Mick Jagger’s daughter Jade Jagger, too, updated fans with the singer’s recent picture. Check it out:

A source close to the singer, told The Sun, “Mick is delighted to be back to full health and feels 100 per cent after his op. He is his normal chipper and positive self. Doctors are really pleased with his progress and were happy to give him a clean bill of health. His healthy eating has really helped with his recovery and he's been taking it easy and resting, as well as enjoying downtime with his friends and family. The health scare has just reminded him to keep taking good care of himself.”