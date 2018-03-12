Microsoft mogul Bill Gates to feature in The Big Bang Theory

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is all set to make a cameo appearance in the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The 62-year-old will guest star as himself in an episode which will air next month, Entertainment Weekly reported. According to the plot, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) hosts the billionaire entrepreneur, technocrat and philanthropist at work and her friendly neighbours would be seen trying everything to meet him.

Gates now joins a long cue of A-listers to feature on the popular sitcom as themselves. Earlier, people like Carrie Fisher, Bill Nye, Stephen Hawking, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Buzz Aldrin, LeVar Burton, Steve Wozniak, and Stan Lee, among others have appeared on The Big Bang Theory. The CBS series returns from March 1 and also stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

Gates previously appeared as himself on Frasier in 2001. He certainly has a knack for acting. He’s previously dressed up as Austin Powers, imitated Morpheus from The Matrix, and performed in an elaborate farewell video at Microsoft.

The Microsoft mogul also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, February 21 where he had to guess the cost of common grocery store staples, like Rice-a-Roni, Tide Pods, floss, and Totino’s Pizza Rolls. But Gates failed miserably in guesstimating an average person's grocery cost.