Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirm their marriage after years of courtship

Time to rejoice! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially man and wife. The Wrecking Ball hit-maker has confirmed her marriage to Australian actor and longtime beau, Liam Hemsworth. Miley took to her Instagram and shared a series of some gorgeous black and white images from what appears to be from the couple’s wedding day. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen embracing each other with Miley Cyrus wearing an ivory floor-length gown and, Liam in a black tuxedo.

According to the reports and the pictures that went viral on the internet, the couple got hitched in a private ceremony on the weekend before Christmas. The pictures also had the duo cutting a wedding cake with balloons of ‘Mr. and Mrs’ hanging in the background. The newlyweds had originally planned to wed in their ocean-side home but it couldn’t happen after the couple’s house was burned down because of the horrifying California wildfires last month.

Miley and Liam’s love story began on the sets of The Last Song (2009) and got engaged in 2012 after Hemsworth proposed to Miley with a 3.5-carat Neil Lane ring. However, the duo called it quits and separated in 2013. They reconciled in 2015 and have been going strong ever since. Well, true love eventually finds its way towards a happy ending. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!