Hollywood Miley Cyrus confirms Liam Hemsworth is ‘Worth’ every penny in bed Rushabh Dhruv December 19 2018, 12.49 pm December 19 2018, 12.49 pm

Miley Cyrus is no more the sweet-natured Hannah Montana. Yes, it’s a thing of the past, as the 26-year-old is on a roll with making some really interesting revelations about her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth. It was just a few days back that Miley revealed that they use FaceTime to carry out cybersex, and here’s another bomb she just dropped. Well, if you have ever wondered whether or not Mister Hemsworth is a complete package… here’s the answer. Yup, he is!

Just like a good girlfriend, Miley made it official that his man has a good d**k along with good looks. That’s not it. Liam also has other qualities like empathy, 5’9 height, no hoes, and common sense, says Cyrus. Surely this is going to be one of the biggest revelation made by Mikey till now about Liam, as who talks about her man’s c**k? Nah, we are not judging the singer, and instead are jealous of her. *giggles*

View this post on Instagram Guess that means @realbarbarapalvin did too. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Dec 17, 2018 at 6:23pm PST

But wait, looks like Lima has a competition. As Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart also commented on the post mentioning 'she's also found one'. FYI, rumours are that Lili is dating Cole Sprouse. Umm... lucky ladies!