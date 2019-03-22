Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s why

Miley Cyrus is a piece of art. Her last song released over four months ago but the young lady has managed to stay in the news for most of the last few months. Whether it was her secret marriage to long-time boyfriend Liam Hemsworth or her barely-there wardrobe that spread across her social media, Miley is in the spotlight, All. The. Time. Today is no different. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a rather pretty picture but actually it’s the caption that’s making news this Friday.

In the monochrome picture posted, Miley writes that her face should be adequate identity, indicating that no doorman would ever ask her for an ID. Her caption on Instagram, where she has 88.8 million followers, also has a cuss word too. For emphasis maybe. In the post, the Hannah Montana star wears a sultry beaded dress and looks straight into the camera while she pretends to apply lipstick. Fingers adorned with rings and hair left loose, it’s a typical Miley Cyrus post.

While the caption itself is rather out of the blue, Miley’s post had more drama in it that she hoped for. Her long-time buddy Lindsay Lohan commented on the post saying, “Only girls like us know how to pull that look.” That one comment has irked Miley fans who trolled Lindsay for even comparing herself to the singer.

As we said, Miley is a headline grabber. Earlier this week she took to Instagram to announce that she is slated to perform at the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. The announcement itself didn’t make news as much as the sunbathing, nude picture that accompanied it. The caption even went on to add “I’m queer”, confusing the hell out of everyone. Reportedly, others expected to perform at Woodstock are Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, The Black Keys and The Killers.