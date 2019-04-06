Miley Cyrus goes topless as dad Billy Ray Cyrus tops the charts, don’t miss the money shot

Rushabh Dhruv April 06 2019, 4.00 pm April 06 2019, 4.00 pm

Miley Cyrus is a piece of art. Her last song released over four months ago but the young lady has managed to stay in the news fall this while. Whether it was her secret marriage to long-time boyfriend Liam Hemsworth or her almost nude pictures on social media, Miley loves to be in the spotlight, all the time. And well looks like today is no different. The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to post a rather sexy picture of her. But interestingly, more than the picture, it is the caption that calls for attention.

With a sexy monochrome picture posted on her IG, Miley writes "When your dad is #1 on iTunes with @lilnasx ! @billyraycyrus." Miley’s attempt to go topless in the black and white picture this time is not at all for publicity. In fact, Miley is cheering for her father Billy Ray who has made it to the top of iTunes chart thanks to the remix version of a rap song. Rapper, Lil Nas X created a storm with his song, Old Town Road which made its place in the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country and Hot R&B/Hip Hop charts in March. But later the song was omitted from Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart as it was tagged to ‘not to be country enough’ to find its place there. This is where Miley's paa Billy Ray jumped in by remixing Old Town Road with an aim to find its way back on the country chart. And here we have Miley sharing the good news with this picture.

Earlier, she had taken to Instagram to announce that she is slated to perform at the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. The announcement itself didn’t make news as much as the sunbathing, nude picture that accompanied it. The caption even went on to add “I’m queer”, confusing the hell out of everyone. That's Miley Cyrus for fans, right guys?