Antara Kashyap July 03 2019, 11.50 pm July 03 2019, 11.50 pm

Miley Cyrus has always been about making unforgettable and bold statements. Gone are the sweet Hannah Montana days, she now talks about social issues with latex, piercings, and body glitter. The actor dropped a rather NSFW video titled Mother's Daughter that also features her mother and a bunch of queer artists including Angelina Duplisea, Casil McArthur, Lacey Baker, Mari Copeny, Melanie Sierra, Paige Fralix, Tydryn Scott, Vendela, Aaron Philip, and Amazon Ashley. The video came after she posted the pictures of the people featured in her video along with their struggles in the caption.

The song Mother's daughter opens with a sign that says "Every woman is a riot". The singer then goes on to say, "Don't fuck with my freedom". The bright and colourful video points towards a lot of important issues such as abortion, fat shaming, gender-neutral pronouns, and inclusion. It is commendable how Miley Cyrus makes a statement with her aesthetics intact. Another great achievement of the music video is that it doesn't cater to the male gaze. We see genitalia on the screen and we see Cyrus in latex but it is from the perspective of a woman in control of her own sexuality. The video also shows a breastfeeding mother as a goddess and a little black girl as a superhero. We see transwomen and gender fluid artists. We see a naked fat woman celebrating her body. In a nutshell, the song talks about so many important topics without actually talking about them.

Miley's mother, Trish Cyrus' cameo is the cherry on top. Miley is seen resting in her mother's shoulders and it is absolutely heartwarming.