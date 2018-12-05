Miley Cyrus loses guitars worth $10,000 to thieves

American singer-songwriter, Miley Cyrus, who is still recovering from the loss she suffered due to wildfires, has been hit by another tragedy. Yes, all is not okay in Miley’s paradise. As per a report in TMZ, Cyrus faced a major theft at her storage unit. Someone apparently entered Miley’s storage unit in San Fernando Valley and looted guitars, as mentioned in the report. That’s not it as the value of the stolen items is said to be worth $10,000. How did the robbers manage to enter the storage unit is also still unclear.

Well, Miley thought that someone from her family had borrowed the guitars, but TMZ was told that she realised only on Wednesday that the axes were stolen. But the good part is that nothing apart from the musical items got picked up.

Talking about how devastated she is after losing her home in last month's Woolsey fire, the 25-year-old singer admitted in an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest that, "Honestly, I'm in a really good kind of healing place right now. I've definitely learned a lot."

Well, hang in there Miley, good times will come in soon!