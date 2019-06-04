Debanu Das June 04 2019, 6.11 pm June 04 2019, 6.11 pm

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus was groped and forcibly kissed by a man while she was walking into a car. Her husband Liam Hemsworth was with her, but he didn’t notice when the man attacked Cyrus. The singer was reportedly in Barcelona for a performance. A viral video shows Cyrus and her husband wading through a huge group of fans. A man appears out of nowhere and pushes away a person who could possibly be Cyrus’ bodyguard. He then tugged her hair before groping and then kissing her in front of the crowd.

Following the incident, the guard recovered and pushed the attacker away. Meanwhile, Liam realised something was wrong and put his arm around his wife and helped her get into the car. The outrageous behaviour was met with severe criticism on social media. Fans and other internet users slammed the attacker for the assault. Some of the commenters suggested that Cyrus should press charges on the man.

The number of creeps on the planet is unbearable

Miley was in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival. The singer has not commented on the incident since it occurred. However, a report on InStyle quoted a source as saying that she was ‘unsettled.’ Liam too hasn’t commented on the episode.

Some of the commenters mentioned that Miley’s security personnel should have stopped the man from doing what he did. This isn’t the first time that a celebrity was mobbed. Malaika Arora was once mobbed by a crowd and forced to take selfies. Back in 2016, Gigi Hadid was picked up from behind by a man in Milan. Hadid defended herself, hitting the man with her elbow and shouting expletives at him.