Miley Cyrus has opened up about her sexuality, admitting she's "still sexually attracted to women" despite being married to Liam Hemsworth. The Malibu singer tied the knot with hunky actor Liam in December last year, 10 years after they first met and fell in love on the set of the movie The Last Song. But despite her "hetero marriage" to Liam, the 26-year-old says she's "still sexually attracted to women" and that people are often "confused" by her "complex and modern" marriage.

Miley, who says she identifies as Queer, opened up about her sexuality and her relationship in a candid chat with Elle magazine. She said, "I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it... I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women... I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word."

Miley went on to discuss the role women seemingly have in the world, and why she's not into it. She said, "We’re expected to keep the planet populated... And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you - even if you become pregnant in a violent situation... If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless b***h who’s not capable of love. Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first."