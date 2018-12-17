Hollywood Miley Cyrus sends the internet into a tizzy with her explosive SNL outfit Rushabh Dhruv December 17 2018, 1.59 pm December 17 2018, 1.59 pm

She’s badass and she knows it. We are talking about none other than American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus. The girl who has charmed audiences with her supreme voice since her teens, this time invited Twitter’s wrath, for her recent style stint. On Sunday, Cyrus and Mark Ronson were the guests at Saturday Night Live where they performed on their new song “Nothing Breaks Like Heart.” But hey no one actually admired their stunning vocals, instead, all the attention was on Miley's revealing dress.

Shimmer and sequin are in-trend these days and so Miley also thought of being in vogue by dressing up in an open Gucci jacket with nothing underneath. Yes, you read that right. In just no time, Twitterati started questioning that how the hell is the glittery jacket hanging on her b**bs? Right from jokes on 'why no shirt', few views on a nip slip moment to even tweeting on how Miley might have used a tape underneath, the micro-blogging site was full of confusion. Have a look:

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson delivered such an iconic performance last night on SNL. She served looks, beauty and VOCALS pic.twitter.com/WfE14aqSVL — carlos 💔 (@mileygrunge) December 16, 2018

There were also a few hilarious ones!

I wish I trusted anything as much as @MileyCyrus is trusting this boob tape right now. #snl — Deirdre Donovan (@DeirdreDonovan) December 16, 2018

How in the world is @MileyCyrus wearing that coat with no shirt underneath and not having one nip slip 🤔 #brave #SNL — Courtney (@412Clf2485) December 16, 2018

Censor guy sitting at the button during the Miley Cyrus performance like...#SNL pic.twitter.com/VidBHr1TkQ — Eric (@Eh102267) December 16, 2018

Miley Cyrus's nipples are holding on that jacket the way my soul is holding onto my sanity. #SNL pic.twitter.com/DtApfMW3Mp — The Shea One (@Shea_Eqx) December 16, 2018

Well, all we can say is that it needs a lot of courage to flaunt such a risky number and we laud Miley for the same. Love all the way!