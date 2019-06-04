Miley Cyrus' new mini album She Is Coming EP is anything but impressive

Nikita Thakkar June 04 2019, 10.15 am June 04 2019, 10.15 am

Miley Cyrus is back with another set of songs. Last night she released a new extended play record (commonly known as EP) which includes six songs and the names of the songs are very much what only Miley Cyrus could think up. Titled Mother's daughter, Unholy, D.R.E.A.M., Cattitude, Party Up The Street and The Most, the album seems to be dedicated to women empowerment. Lyrics like "Don't f**k with my freedom... I came up to get me some I'm nasty, I'm evil. Must be something in the water or that I'm my mother's daughter," make up her Mother's Daughter number. The music is peppy and the video is all pink and bright.

Watch the song here:

The next song in the EP is Unholy. It is about being drunk and trying to find some peace.

Watch the song here:

The third in the album is Miley's She Is Coming EP is D.R.E.A.M. She has collaborated with rapper Ghostface Killah for this one. It is a slow number and it revolves around drugs. The visuals have Miley being a seductress in a sultry black dress with a monochromatic setup.

Watch the song here:

Cattitude brings Miley Cyrus and RuPaul together. It's a fast number with a touch of trance in it.

Watch the song below:

The fifth song from Miley's EP is Party Up The Street and the singer has collaborated with Swae Lee and Mike Will for this one. It's a love song with lyrics that read, "You can count on me, okay You and me, we can be okay We can rock like an ocean wave."

Here's the song:

The last song (look what we did there) in the EP is The Most which is Miley's solo creation. It has the visual of a couple going from being perfect to a complete mess and eventually separating.

Watch it below: