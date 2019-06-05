In Com Staff June 05 2019, 6.17 pm June 05 2019, 6.17 pm

Miley Cyrus has spoken out about footage showing a fan grabbing her during an appearance in Spain. The 26-year-old former Disney star was leaving a hotel in Barcelona with husband Liam Hemsworth when a stranger grabbed her and appeared to try and kiss her. The crazed member of the public reached out and grabbed the singer, pulling her hair before tugging her aggressively backward. The fan then placed his arm around Miley's neck, appearing to choke her while attempting to pull her in for a kiss.

The incident was caught on camera and shows the Hannah Montana star being escorted to a waiting car by Australian actor Hemsworth, as their security team stepped in. Miley shared the footage on her Instagram stories, writing, "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent."

Miley later shared on Twitter a number of critical comments that she had received, which suggested that she had 'invited the grabbing' due to how she dresses.