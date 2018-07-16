home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Miley Cyrus wipes off all her Instagram posts, but why?

First published: July 16, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Updated: July 16, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

It was last year (2017) that singer Taylor Swift shocked all her fans by deleting all her posts from Instagram. However, it later turned out to be one of the promotional tactics used by the singer to promote her album Reputation. And now, it’s another singer who has joined the club. To our disappointment, it’s our favourite, Miley Cyrus who has cleansed her Instagram account. Yes, the singer recently wiped off all her Instagram posts, flipping all her stalkers!

We are yet to know the reason behind Miley’s Instagram detox. Just a day prior to this stunt of Miley, some of her followers had noticed that the number of her pictures on Instagram were dropping. The next day, she cleared her entire catalogue, including the pictures of her pets and fiancé-actor Liam Hemsworth.

The 25-year-old Wrecking Ball singer currently has 76.2 million followers on the social media platform and follows 620 people.

Although fans are still struggling to know the reason behind the sudden disappearance of the singer from the site, speculations are rife about the singer’s possible album launch soon. This could be another viral marketing campaign just like that of Taylor Swift.

However, a certain set of fans also assume that there might be some trouble in the paradise of Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Well, we can only wait for Cyrus to unveil the mystery!

 

