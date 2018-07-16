Miley Cyrus wipes off all her Instagram posts, but why?

It was last year (2017) that singer Taylor Swift shocked all her fans by deleting all her posts from Instagram. However, it later turned out to be one of the promotional tactics used by the singer to promote her album Reputation. And now, it’s another singer who has joined the club. To our disappointment, it’s our favourite, Miley Cyrus who has cleansed her Instagram account. Yes, the singer recently wiped off all her Instagram posts, flipping all her stalkers!

We are yet to know the reason behind Miley’s Instagram detox. Just a day prior to this stunt of Miley, some of her followers had noticed that the number of her pictures on Instagram were dropping. The next day, she cleared her entire catalogue, including the pictures of her pets and fiancé-actor Liam Hemsworth.

The 25-year-old Wrecking Ball singer currently has 76.2 million followers on the social media platform and follows 620 people.

Although fans are still struggling to know the reason behind the sudden disappearance of the singer from the site, speculations are rife about the singer’s possible album launch soon. This could be another viral marketing campaign just like that of Taylor Swift.

It’s oficial! Miley has deleted all her Instagram photos! Something BIG is coming! #MileyisComing pic.twitter.com/o48kykgLUW — Miley Cyrus News (@CyrusReports) July 13, 2018

#MileyIsComing Miley is deleting her old Instagram posts and omg I am so excited. She's gonna come show these brats why she is a main pop girl with M7 pic.twitter.com/KxBLU8qfyz — Zoom Zoom103 (@Zoom_Zoom103) July 12, 2018

We all know how much Miley’s IG posts meant to her at point and meant to us because it’s the only way we would feel connected to her. The fact that she’s all her 2013-14 posts already and is still deleting is HUGE. We are getting a proper era? Building hype? 😭 #MileyisComing pic.twitter.com/4zARvbua8h — 🖤 (@cyrusisbomb) July 12, 2018

However, a certain set of fans also assume that there might be some trouble in the paradise of Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

Well, we can only wait for Cyrus to unveil the mystery!