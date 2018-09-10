Millie Bobby Brown talks about her bold decision to go bald

Science fiction took a cool turn with the introduction of Stranger Things on Netflix. Season three is still in the works and a few of the cast members spoke about their experiences about working on the series. One of them had to go through a lot as she fit into her character. We’re talking about Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown.

The actor went through a drastic makeover from Season 1 to Season 2,since she had to shave her hair. Speaking about the consequences of her shaving her head, she said that it felt like a head massage when it rained and that ‘people would look at me like I was crazy.’

“I'd be smiling--so, so happy to have the water hit my naked head. But on the other hand, people stared at me, wondering whether I was sick,” she was quoted as saying by CinemaBlend. “It was hurtful, but their attitude taught me something about compassion. In the end, being bald was the best thing I ever did--being different changed my life,” she added.

Millie added that she wanted to ‘embrace her baldness’ and ‘inspire’ people, hoping that it will be her message to the world. Millie had earlier told the experience to be ‘empowering’ and had shared pictures of herself sans her hair.