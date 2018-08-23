Mindy killing Beyoncé’s Vogue look, encourages others

The world knows that Beyonce will be rocking the September issue of Vogue and she looks like a flower goddess in white. Many are going ga-ga over Beyonce's less-is-more look, and Mindy Kaling is one of them. Now, we all know Mindy Kaling's love for Beyonce is unbridled. Even in her sitcom, The Mindy Project, Kaling's adoration for the American Singer is apparent, after she claims that her warrior name is Beyonce Pad Thai. So, what did the actor do when she saw her beloved looking like a flowery messiah on the cover of Vogue? She recreated the look, of course!

Wait, that isn't all! After Mindy Kaling posted her picture on Instagram and Twitter, many fans of the actor followed suit! There were some wonderful replies to Kaling's tweet. Of course, since Beyonce is the world's trendsetter, it went on to become a viral phenomenon. Have a look at some of the authentic replies here:

I guess I’ll join the trend. Ps. I’m no longer prego’ I’m Beyonce ALWAYS! _________________________ How cute is my daughter? 😍 pic.twitter.com/SMO1bSzFvy — Hiya Toots (@Hiya_Toots10) August 23, 2018

🐝 Since Beyoncé loves them so much, my friends and I wore flower crowns to the #OTRII concert I went to in Columbus last week. Mine is a smaller version but I loved it, they're so cute to wear! 🌺 pic.twitter.com/UeQgzpYATv — H (@heleenamck) August 22, 2018

So awesome! You are rocking it Mindy! Last week I found a childhood photo of me and I posted it alongside Queen Bey’s Vogue cover with this caption: “Unsuccessfully trying to channel my inner Beyoncé since 1981.” #QueenBey #Beyonce #BeyonceRocks pic.twitter.com/r5demplkSO — Prasanna Ranganathan (@PRanganathan) August 22, 2018

Isn't that something? Well, if Beyonce can wear it, so can the others! Beyonce and Beyonce Pad Thai, you girls rock.

