Mission Impossible 6's 3D release is not possible and the reason will surprise you!

Tom Cruise starrer-Mission Impossible – Fallout’s trailer has received good response from fans all around the globe. The sixth installment of the spy thriller franchise by Tom Cruise is a much-awaited one. However, the film’s release in India has hit a small roadblock. Mission Impossible – Fallout will not be releasing in 3D despite it being shot in 3D.

Apparently, there was a discussion between the makers of MI 6 and the theater owners, resulting in this decision. There was a conflict between the two parties and as a result, the film will be released in 2D and 4D, not in 3D.

A source from a theater confirmed the news and revealed the same. He said, “The makers of the film wanted a share in the 3D glasses charges which is taken from the customers as a part of the ticket charge. But the theater didn’t want to share it with the makers as it’s their right to collect the glasses charge and won’t share it with the makers”.

The MI 6 makers and the theater associations were adamant on their respective stands. The film which was earlier supposed to release in 2D, 3D and 4D will now not release in 3D. Tom’s last release Mummy tanked last year at the box office and the actor is banking heavily on the film.

Well, we hope the decision doesn’t affect the film’s overall collection. For now, we can just wait and watch, without the 3D glasses.

Talking about the movie, apart from Tom Cruise, the Christopher McQuarrie directed film also stars Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin.