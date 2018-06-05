Mission Impossible Fallout: Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise are ready to thrill you

The makers of Mission Impossible: Fallout have dropped its latest trailer and it will blow your mind. This will be the sixth installation of the action thriller franchise. Tom Cruise will be making a comeback as one of his most popular characters, Ethan Hunt. Besides the return of some of the old faces, Fallout will see the introduction of some other actors as well.

Fallout is the reason why Henry Cavill could not shave his mustache and editors had to digitally remove it in Justice League. Mission Impossible means two things to its fans; insane actions and stunning visuals. We can expect the same from Fallout.

Ethan Hunt and August Walker (played by Cavill) look at the world from different perspectives and think of each other as threats. Walker believes the world is better without Hunt and wants to kill him if he goes rogue. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cavill described Walker as the CIA’s "weapon of last resort".

The MI series brought home over $2.7 billion for Paramount. Tom Cruise performed many of the stunts himself, including a HALO jump.

Vanessa Kirby, who plays the role of Princess Margaret in The Crown, will play as one of the members of Ethan’s team.

MI: Fallout stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, and Sean Harris who are returning to the film. Newcomers to the film are Henry Cavill, Wes Bentley, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke, and Angela Bassett.