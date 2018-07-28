Mission: Impossible – Fallout: Kashmir goes missing out of this Tom Cruise venture, courtesy CBFC

The sixth instalment of the Mission Impossible series, Mission: Impossible-Fallout finally hit the Indian theatres this Friday. The excitement for the franchise has always been at its peak, India being no exception. In fact, the makers were to shoot a sequence in India, though it could not happen due to Tom did not getting permit to shoot. Hence, the makers transformed a small New Zealand village into Kashmir and shot the sequences. But the Indian audience was in for a surprise when there was no mention of the valley in the movie! Not only were the sequences heavily cut, but the references also were removed.

Reportedly, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has removed all the references to Kashmir in the film. Though it shows Rebecca Ferguson’s character Ilsa Faust making a passing reference to the Nubra Valley and the Siachen glacier, the word Kashmir is not mentioned.

McQuarrie had earlier stated that the reason behind choosing Kashmir as a location was because they wanted to make a ‘more politically complex’ film. And while the makers couldn’t get the permission to actually shoot in the state, it had still led to the buzz among fans about how the region will be portrayed in the film.

“We would have loved to come to India to shoot the film. We couldn’t shoot the aerial sequence (helicopter chase sequence) in India. It was a little too crazy. So, we ended up in New Zealand. But I scouted India extensively and I would love to come to India and shoot a film,” McQuarrie earlier told IANS.

Starring an ensemble cast, the film features Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames and Angela Basset.