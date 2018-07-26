Mission: Impossible - Fallout: Tom Cruise is the undisputed stunt expert!

When Mission Impossible was released it set the bar for action films. Since then, the makers of subsequent films of the same franchise had the task of outdoing the first one. In Mission Impossible: Fallout, we see Tom Cruise reprise his former role of Ethan Hunt and expose himself to death defying stunts and drive us through an engaging, action packed story. Actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Rebeca Ferguson, Sean Harris and Michelle Monaghan take back their former roles in a film that is worth of the franchise’s legacy.

You’ll never run out of memes (in a positive way) when the film releases on July 27 as the 56-year-old does a Chuck Norris as he parkours around – Assassins Creed style – on rooftops, pilots a chopper in Kashmir, and then jump out of an aircraft from 25,000 feet. Phew! Even a 25-year-old would think twice before pulling those off. But not Tom Cruise. He’d rather do his own stunts than let a stand-in take his place. Excuse me if I sound like a fanboy, but it is hard to not appreciate Cruise’s performance in this flick.

Coming to the story, Hunt has to get hold of three plutonium cores which are up for sale through a black market. With the assistance of his team, Hunt must track down the broker, extract the cores and thwart an evil plan hatched by Solomon Lane – a former MI6 agent who was present in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. Added to the fray is August Walker, a CIA agent who has the license to kill Hunt should he go rogue. Despite them sharing an effective initial partnership, the CIA is not confident of the IMF’s ability to perform.

In Fallout, Ethan is shown as some who makes plans before executing a mission, but when things go south, he takes a while to ‘work on it.’ When focusing on larger issues, he often overlooks smaller but vital details, only to be reminded of them by his comrades. The IMF spearhead works with a set of ideals which he is reluctant to break and doesn’t care about the consequences. He doesn’t partake in the ‘ruthless calculous of war,’ preferring to save his teammates before anyone else.

Director and writer Christopher McQuarrie took his time to build up the story and post the interval, Fallout becomes an adrenaline fest. The car chase through the streets of Paris is intense, feels real and is bound to keep you at the edge of your seat. When you think you need a breather from the high octane sequences, Benji, the tech field agent, makes a comment or two that’ll make you laugh.

Mission Impossible: Fallout possibly includes some of the best stunts in the series. The story however, feels slightly stretched out and could possibly be condensed a little. There’s plenty of action, and while you’re drooling over it, you’d think the film is all about ass kicking. With a slight trimming, McQuarrie could’ve drawn the audience more towards the plot. That aside, Fallout is definitely a winner.