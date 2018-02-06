Mission: Impossible - Fallout, ups the action sequence ante

Ethan Hunt aka Tom Cruise is back with another mission impossible. The makers have released the trailer of Mission Impossible: Fallout with Christopher McQuarrie returning to helm the film after Rogue Nation in 2015. With his Mummy lead actor along with a huge cast, McQuarrie notched up the action quotient in this one. The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris reprising their roles, while Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Sian Brooke and Angela Bassett are joining the franchise with this film.

Henry Cavill steps out of his Superman suit to become the bad-man in his Mission: Impossible debut but delivers equally solid punches at the 55-year-old agent in the trailer. Ethan Hunt and his MIF team races against the time yet again on the tunes of a mix of Mission Impossible theme song and Imagine Dragons’s Friction. This would be a first amongst the six installments since 1996. It started as a close spinoff to Lalo Schifrin’s timeless piece by Danny Elfman to give an edge and a modern sensibility that was furthered with a techno remix by U2 band. Michael Giacchino took over for JJ Abrams’ Mission: Impossible 3, retracting the original composition but still keeping it exciting and up-to-date with the times. The helms were then handed over to Joe Kraemer in Rogue Nation when McQuarrie came on board to direct the film.

The director had earlier said that this MI will be different and the same is reflected in not going for the traditional two word title. Even then, ‘‘How long before a man like that has had enough?” because Tom Cruise may be doing motorcycle chases, fist fights, shootouts, and a particularly hair-raising helicopter chase, but it is enough now. We may see a new avatar of the goodie good Ethan Hunt with the fallout of all his good intentions owing to a mission gone wrong. But the trailer promises nothing more than a popcorn entertainer which it has been for 22 years now. Mission Impossible – Fallout will release on July 27.